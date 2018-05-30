Kimi Raikkonen is keen to remain in Ferrari beyond the 2018 season after admitting his passion for racing is not yet at its end.

The Ferrari driver has been on one-year deals for the last two seasons, but is yet to sign an extension for the 2019 campaign. It is a decision that is out of his hands with the team set to make a choice if they will retain the experienced Finn or move to recruit a younger driver to build for the future.

Raikkonen is in his second stint with Ferrari having rejoined the team in 2014 after a stint in the World Rally Championship and two years with the Lotus Renault Team. He previously drove for the Scuderia between 2007 and 2009 and he is the last driver to win the F1 Drivers’ championship with the Italian team, which came in his debut season with Ferrari.

The 38-year-old is yet to win a race in his second stint with the team, and has struggled to consistently match his teammates’ performances — first it was Fernando Alonso and since 2015, Sebastian Vettel.

Despite not taking a single win, he has shown he can be competitive when the car is performing well and has demonstrated this season he is up to the challenge. He has challenged Vettel on numerous occasions this season, with reliability issues hampering his overall standing in the championship.

Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Raikkonen is currently fifth in the standings — 50 points behind leader Lewis Hamilton and 36 behind his teammate. He is keen to stay and recently received backing from Mercedes’ British driver, who stated the Finn does not seem to be ageing as he continues to be competitive.

However, the final decision will be with Ferrari, who could either stay with the experienced former world champion or look to a younger driver. Daniel Ricciardo is out of contract with Red Bull Racing and has been linked with a move to Ferrari, while Charles Leclerc, a Ferrari junior driver, who is currently with Sauber F1 is also an option.

"It's not me who decides, it depends on what the team want. They know exactly what I want. I wouldn't be in Formula 1 if I didn't enjoy this. I don't have to show anything anymore,” Raikkonen said, as quoted on Sky Sports. "The pleasure of racing is the only thing that keeps me bounded to this world, since I would do everything there is around, even if it's part of the game. The effort and the emotions are the same as when I made my debut."

“It's a decision which is influenced by many factors," the Finn added. "For sure, my passion for racing won't disappear by the end of the season."

Ferrari’s decision on Raikkonen could play a major part in the driver merry-go round ahead of next season. Along with Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton are all out of contract at the end of the 2018 season.