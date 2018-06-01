Lewis Hamilton is leading the Formula 1 Drivers’ championship by 14 points from Sebastian Vettel with Daniel Ricciardo a further 38 points behind after six races in the 2018 season.

Despite his lead, the Mercedes driver feels the Italian team are favorites in the three way battle that has ensued since the start of the season and picked out Vettel as the favorite among the drivers.

Ferrari, Red Bull Racing and Mercedes have won two races apiece thus far but Hamilton’s consistency has allowed him to surge ahead of his rivals making him the current favorite for the Drivers’ championship.

But the Briton does not agree and insists Ferrari have the best car on the grid at the moment citing the Italian team’s pace at the recently concluded Monaco Grand Prix which Ricciardo won for Red Bull Racing. It was expected that the Austrian team will be the quickest around the tight and twisty circuit at the Principality, but the Mercedes struggled more than the Ferrari, who were quite close to the Red Bull in terms of pure performance.

Hamilton puts Mercedes’ lead in both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ championship down to Ferrari’s poor showing in a couple of races when circumstances went against them. And believes they would not be ahead if everything had gone according to plan.

Photo: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images

"It's definitely a three-way fight and Ferrari, I think, are still the strongest," Hamilton said, as quoted on ESPN. "Their car was quick in Monaco, their car was working quite well through the whole season so far and they have dropped the ball a few times and we've capitalized on that.”

"So we are further ahead than we would be if everyone had done the same job, if you know what I mean. But I still feel that they're the strongest and Sebastian has been doing the strongest job. But it is a three-way battle,” the British racing driver added.

The four-time world champion believes Red Bull will get stronger as the season progresses. They currently struggle in power sensitive circuits owing to their Renault power units not being on par with Mercedes and Ferrari.

Red Bull are expected to receive an upgraded engine in the coming weeks, which is certain to help them challenge the two leading constructors in all the circuits. Hamilton welcomed the challenge from the two teams, especially after the Silver Arrows team dominated the last four years with almost no opposition.

"I think Red Bull potentially have got an upgrade coming at some stage, engine-wise I think at the next race, so it will be interesting to see their performance and they will continue to get stronger through the year. So hopefully, while maybe the race was not the most exciting, it's great for the fans to see this battle that we have,” Hamilton said.

"I'm telling you, we're doing everything we can to win the race and then the Red Bulls win it and then the Ferraris win it and then we win. It's great to have that. I personally love it and it's challenging me more than I can express. It's the biggest challenge that I've had with my boys, but I'm loving that challenge.”