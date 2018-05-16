The public fallout over improper use of Facebook user data does not seem to have fully dissipated, as founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to address European Parliament in a closed-door meeting as early as next week to further assure users that their data is safe with the social network giant.

EU Parliament president Antonio Tajani released a statement applauding Zuckerberg for meeting with members of parliament, stating that “citizens deserve a full and detailed explanation” of what has gone wrong with their private data on Facebook.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO and founder, has accepted our invitation. He will come to the European Parliament. My full statement ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/FdmuDPl8Wb — Antonio Tajani (@EP_President) May 16, 2018

The announcement comes weeks before the General Data Protection Regulation (or GDPR) goes into effect in Europe. The GDPR requires companies like Facebook to be more transparent about how users’ data is used and gives them more consent over its use. GDPR’s passing came before the Cambridge Analytica scandal, but the large data breach can be seen as an example of the regulation’s necessity.

Zuckerberg will also make a stop in Paris to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron during his European trip. He will be absent from upcoming committee hearings between E.U. Parliament and tech companies, according to CNN.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Controversy erupted earlier this year when it was revealed that as many as 87 million Facebook users had their data unknowingly skimmed by election consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, which assisted Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign. Some of those users were European, making the scandal pertinent to E.U. citizens, as well as Americans.

After public outcry, Facebook has taken measures to address concerns about the service. Facebook recently suspended around 200 apps as part of an investigation into data misuse and has given users a way to see if their personal information was used by Cambridge Analytica, a London-based firm that closed operations on May 1.