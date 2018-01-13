The 2018 NFL playoffs continue Saturday afternoon with the divisional round and two more postseason games. The Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans will all be competing to reach the conference championship game.

Saturday’s schedule starts at 4:35 p.m. EST when Atlanta visits Philadelphia on NBC. New England hosts Tennessee at 8:15 p.m. EST on CBS. Viewers who can’t get to a TV can watch both playoff games with a live stream on the Yahoo Sports app.

Even though the Falcons are on the road, they are favored against the Eagles. Philadelphia is the first No.1 seed in NFL history to be an underdog against a No.6 seed in the postseason. Nick Foles will make his fourth start this season in place of quarterback Carson Wentz, who was an MVP candidate before tearing his ACL and going down for the year.

Atlanta is coming off an impressive victory on Wild-Card Weekend. The Falcons beat the Los Angeles Rams 26-13, taking one step closer toward returning to the Super Bowl for a second straight year. Philadelphia had a bye last week, and they haven’t played a postseason game since 2014.

The story is much different in the night game Saturday. Not only are the Titans underdogs, but they are the weekend’s biggest underdogs by a wide margin. It’d be stunning to see the Patriots lose, considering New England has been favored to win the 2018 Super Bowl for just about the whole season.

Tennessee pulled off the biggest upset of the first round, winning on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. New England is typically dominant in the second round, and they’ve reached the AFC Championship Game in each of the last six years.

If the Eagles or Patriots lose Saturday, it will mark the second consecutive year that a No.1 seed has lost their first playoff game. The Dallas Cowboys entered last year’s postseason with the NFC’s best record, and they were beaten by the Green Bay Packers in a divisional playoff thriller.

Both New England and Atlanta reached the conference championship round in 2017. Philadelphia last reached the NFC Championship Game in 2009. Tennessee hasn’t been in the AFC Championship Game since 2003.