Fifth Harmony might’ve just announced a break, but Freeform’s “Famous in Love” just got back from its hiatus last week and is ready to give Harmonizers something to cheer them up. 5H alum Ally Brooke is set to guest star on this week’s episode and will be having some fun in scenes with Romeo Miller and Pepi Sonuga.

In this new episode, called “Totes on a Scandal,” Cassie (Georgie Flores) gets some good news when she books a big audition, according to the synopsis. As for Tangey (Sonuga), she has a business proposal for Pablo $$ (guest star Miller). From the looks of the episode photos the network’s released, it seems like Ally Brooke just might be part of that proposition. Fans can expect to see more of Danielle Campbell’s Harper and Shawn Christian’s Alan in the new episode, as well.

Photo: Freeform/Ron Tom

In a sneak peek of the broadcast, Cassie meets up with Paige (Bella Thorne) on the “Locked” set to wish her a good first day back and to share the exciting news about landing an audition. She tries to downplay it and pretend like the horror film tryout isn't that big of a deal, but Paige reminds her how much she loves scary movies and that this would be perfect for her. The Cassie talk gets cut short, though, when a present on Paige’s trailer table comes into view. The “Locked” star shows her friend that Rainer (Carter Jenkins) dropped off a gift for her. Does that mean he’s warming back up to her?

Meanwhile, in another clip set over at Rainer’s trailer, his parents are knocking on the door, trying to get him to come out, hoping that he hasn’t relapsed again. Nina (Perrey Reeves) and Alan continue to knock as they discuss a situation she feels will have her son never talking to her again. Throughout the clip, it’s not mentioned what she’s referring to, but a good guess would be the news about her sleeping with Jordan (Keith Powers) is finally getting out. The short video finishes up with Rainer, with Harper in-hand, coming out, furious with his mother and also angry that Alan knew about this situation.

He was already so angry with his mom for keeping his father’s true identity from him for so long that this is clearly just the last straw where she’s concerned, but what about his relationship with Jordan? Will the two get into another brawl like they did at the start of last season? Will Rainer every be able to forgive his friend?

Find out what happens when the new episode of “Famous in Love” airs Wednesday on Freeform at 8 p.m. EDT.