During the Season 1 finale of Freeform’s “Famous in Love,” based off of Rebecca Serle’s novel of the same name, a lot of questions were answered, but, of course, even more were raised. Before the series returns tonight, here’s a little reminder about how everything left off.

The broadcast started out with Paige (Bella Thorne) in a terrible position with her friends Cassie (Georgie Flores) and Jake (Charlie DePew). She was still fighting with Cassie and Jake was in Texas for a new job opportunity and wouldn’t even pick up any of her calls or answer her texts. Things only got worse for the new actress when she found out that Cassie helped Jake get the gig and was sending him all of his belongings because he decided to stay at his new job.

Not knowing who to turn to, Paige shared all her issues with Rainer (Carter Jenkins), and he assured her that it’s all part of the fame game and that he parted ways with his friends early on, too. Paige didn’t want that to happen, but life seemed to have other plans when later on Cassie told her that she was going to move out because she couldn’t handle all of the jealousy she was feeling toward her friend.

Photo: Freeform/Nino Munoz

Though he was trying to help his female co-star, Rainer had his own issues to deal with after finding out that his mother lied to him his whole life about who his father was. For years, he thought his dad was a stuntman who died, but it turned out that his father was actually the very-much-alive Alan. This set off the actor, who yelled at his mother about the whole situation (which is unfortunately overheard by her snooping assistant) before heading home and breaking his sobriety by downing some alcohol before going to a movie premiere.

After a messy event, Rainer went missing, but luckily, Paige was able to find him after receiving a little bit of help from the usually-unhelpful Alexis (Niki Koss). He didn’t listen to Paige right away, but eventually, the drunken actor took his co-star’s words to heart. But before the two could reconnect and make up at the “Locked” press junket, Jake returned to the apartment to finish packing up his stuff. Before Paige could tell him how she felt, he leaves, but she finds his movie script on his bed and realized it was all about her. The whole thing. She called him and left a message about how he never even asked her how she felt about him and he should have.

With a job still to do, Paige went to the press event, only to be asked by Rainer to always have his back because he needs her, which led to the closing scene, where reporters asked if the two were dating. Before Paige could respond, Jake appeared to tell her that he loved her. Who did she tell the reporters she was dating? Fans were left to wonder that very question after the “Famous in Love” Season 1 finale.

A couple of other things to remember: Alexis leaked an intimate tape of herself and Rachel, before giving an interview where she came out as bisexual and pretended to not know how the video came out. Meanwhile, a few people knew about Jordan (Keith Powers) and Nina’s (Perrey Reeves) sexual relationship, including reporter Barrett, who agreed not to share the info after Jordan gave him an exclusive interview about his difficult past. The interview was never published, though, because someone shot Barrett dead, leaving fans to wonder the question of who killed him.

“Famous in Love” returns Wednesday night with its two-hour Season 2 premiere. Episode 1, titled “The Players,” picks up two months after the Season 1 finale. A lot has changed for the “Locked” cast since fans last saw them, per the episode’s synopsis, as “production on ‘Locked’ has been put on hold, and during this time, the cast has worked on other projects, which puts a strain on an already tense set when production resumes.”

Aside from dealing with cast issues, the episode will also focus on Paige’s love life, as her decision between Rainer and Jake will be revealed. As for the second half of the premiere, called “La La Locked,” the fate of the “Locked” movie “has consequences, good and bad, for all involved,” according to the synopsis.

With summaries so vague, fans will surely be tuning in when the “Famous in Love” premiere begins on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.