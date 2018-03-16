The release of the first trailer for “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” has undoubtedly made fans excited, but there is one scene that left people wondering why wizards and witches are able to apparate inside the grounds of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Time and again, Hermione Granger has said in the “Harry Potter” books that people cannot apparate inside Hogwarts for safety and security reasons. But why were a group of witches and wizards able to do so back in 1927?

According to Time, this might be because Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) was not yet headmaster of Hogwarts, but only a Transfiguration professor. Back then, the school might have been governed by different magical laws.

Whatever the case, the plot hole has sparked a debate among fans on social media. Check out their reactions.

Another thing about the trailer that really thrilled fans was seeing Law breathe life to young Dumbledore. Even Eddie Redmayne, who plays Newt Scamander, is thrilled to be working alongside Law.

“When they cast Jude, who I’ve known for a long time, it made such sense because there was a kind of debonair quality to him, but also like a playfulness that felt entirely appropriate, but also there’s kind of a weight to his… he’s got a weightiness, Dumbledore… Not physical weightiness,” he laughingly told Screen Rant. “But when Jude arrived on set, he just looked so perfect. It all made complete sense.”

There was also a glimpse of Johnny Depp as the villain, Gellert Grindelwald, in the trailer. “Harry Potter” fans objected to his casting because of his past brush with domestic violence, and demanded that the “Pirates of the Carribean” star be booted out from the franchise. But creator J.K. Rowling and director David Yates have defended their decision to give the role to Depp.

“Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies,” Rowling said in a statement.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” will be released on Nov. 16. Photo: Warner Bros.