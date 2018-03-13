The “Fantastic Beasts” franchise first took fans to America to see what the Wizarding World in New York is like, but now the J.K. Rowling-penned movies are heading back to familiar territory — Hogwarts.

Warner Bros. released the first full trailer for the second movie, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” Tuesday. The video (seen above) shows investigators going to Hogwarts to speak with Dumbledore (Jude Law).

The outside of the castle looks the same, but Dumbledore’s office looks different. It does not seem like he is in the massive headmaster’s office that fans remember, but he is in a smaller area. At this point in his career, Dumbledore is just a Transfiguration professor.

Fans were beyond excited to see their beloved Hogwarts back on screen in the “Fantastic Beasts 2” trailer. They took to Twitter to express their enthusiasm and their emotions. Many of them mentioned they were in tears upon seeing the magical castle.

Hogwarts, of course, is the U.K. school for young witches and wizards. It trained both Harry Potter and “Fantastic Beasts” protagonist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). The latter is why investigators apparate to Hogwarts to question Dumbledore. However, “Potter” fans know that they shouldn’t be able to do that.

Considering “Potter” author J.K. Rowling wrote the script and David Yates (who helmed four “Potter” films) directed, it seems unlikely that the rule was just forgotten or ignored. The restrictions for apparating at Hogwarts were established in the “Harry Potter” books, which take place several decades after “Fantastic Beasts.” Perhaps it’s run-ins like this that will make Dumbledore change rules about apparating at school.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” isn’t really about Hogwarts. It’s about stopping Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). The dark wizard escaped MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America) custody at the end of the first movie, and he wants to gather an army of pure-blood wizards to rule over non-magical beings. Dumbledore believes Newt is the only one who can stop him.

Actors Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz and Carmen Ejogo also return for the sequel. Despite controversy over his ex-wife’s domestic abuse allegations, Depp is continuing to play the villainous Grindelwald.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is scheduled to hit theaters Friday, Nov. 16.

Photo: Jaap Buitendijk/2016 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.