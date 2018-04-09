J.K. Rowling is up to her old tricks again, since “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is going to blow fans’ minds away with its “shocking” surprises.

This is what Ezra Miller, who plays Credence Barebone, said during the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) on Saturday evening, according to Gulf News. “Oh, it’s delightful. Oh my gosh. Once I learn how to time-travel, which obviously I’m working on pretty hard, I’m going back and I’m going to tease my 9-year-old self. My 9-year-old self is going to punch me in the face, because he’s going to be like, ‘Dude, just tell me what happens!’ No,” he laughingly said.

Miller added that the sequel “will continue to evolve to be something very shocking, challenging and beautiful.”

Given everything she has built, Miller said that he will “never ever” stop being a fanboy for Rowling. “Always there’s this reverence that remains, for her and for what she’s done,” he said.

Miller is not the only one who feels that way. “Fantastic Beasts” newbie Victoria Yeates is also a huge Rowling fan, and getting to interact with the “Harry Potter” creator was one of the highlights of her career.

“She is everything you would expect,” she told Radio Times. “She’s down to earth, she’s funny, she’s intelligent, she’s open, warm, and again I was nervous about meeting her!”

“She’s on set a lot, she’s just a really normal, approachable person. And incredibly intelligent. A role model for me, really. I hope I could be a bit of what she is,” she added.

Yeates revealed that she would be playing a character named Bunty, although she refused to divulge any more spoilers. “Bunty. She’s a lovely character,” she shared. “Basically, I can tell you nothing. I have signed away any rights to tell you anything.”

As for Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law), Yeates had a little bit more to say. “In these films you’re really getting to see how Dumbledore becomes Dumbledore,” Yeates said. “What we go through, the beasts within us, what we have to overcome to become the people that we want to become.”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” will be released on Nov. 16. Photo: Warner Bros.