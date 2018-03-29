A new face will be joining the cast of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

“Legends” actress Isaura Barbé-Brown has just been cast as Laurena Kama, the first wife of Corvus Lestrange and mother of Leta Lestrange, according to Heroic Hollywood. This is the only detail provided about her mysterious role, so it remains to be seen how her story will pan out.

Even though she has a connection with the Lestranges - noted followers of Lord Voldemort - is she evil as well? Or will she side with good?

Speaking of Death Eaters, Derek Riddell has taken on the role of Torquil Travers. For Riddell, Travers was just another name. Little did he know that Travers would one day become one of Lord Voldemort’s most loyal Death Eaters.

“I just went that's his name and I filmed it and I had no idea. I thought it was just a name J.K. Rowling had written for this character,” he told Digital Spy. “I just turned up, said my lines and it was an amazing experience.”

After taking part in the franchise, Riddell can now proudly say that the sequel will add “another layer” to the whole Harry Potter story. “There’s a lot there because there's things that appear in this film that connect with stuff that happens in Harry Potter and they’ll be able to go, ‘Oh that means that, and that means that,’” he teased.

On the other hand, Jude Law will be breathing life into the young Albus Dumbledore for the franchise. For Eddie Redmayne, who plays magizoologist Newt Scamander, the casting was just perfect.

“When they cast Jude, who I’ve known for a long time, it made such sense because there was a kind of debonair quality to him, but also like a playfulness that felt entirely appropriate, but also there’s kind of a weight to his… he’s got a weightiness, Dumbledore… Not physical weightiness,” he laughingly told Screen Rant. “But when Jude arrived on set, he just looked so perfect. It all made complete sense.”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” will be released on Nov. 16. Photo: Warner Bros.