The “Harry Potter” phenomenon is so massive that when it extended to the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, fans welcomed it with gusto.

One of the new characters that was introduced in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise is a no-maj, Jacob Kowalski (Dan Folger), who got caught up in the adventures of magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his friends.

Folger told the Leaky Cauldron that it was a wonderful experience being included in the “Harry Potter” universe, especially since Potterheads are extremely nice and welcoming.

“It’s lovely. Especially the Harry Potter fandom. That Wizarding World fandom is really lovely. It’s different because there aren’t a lot of masks in that franchise. You see a lot of their smiling faces,” he said. “In ‘Stars Wars,’ you can’t see everyone’s face. Before the first ‘Fantastic Beasts’ even came out, the fans were just so lovely. Like, we know you’re gonna be wonderful. Welcome to the family. I thought, this is great.”

Folger even revealed that he often receives gifts from fans, and they come in the form of desserts. “It’s very sweet and because I play a baker, people give me muffins and cookies all the time,” he said.

The 2016 film “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” was 133 minutes of pure magic, so when asked how long its sequel, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” is going to be, Redmayne said that it will run “ever so slightly longer.”

“It’s a most intricate script and she’s woven these extraordinary threads that pull you back into the world of Potter and collect the beasts lore, the sort of Potter lore,” he told Collider. “I’ve been so lucky in the past 4 years to work with Jo [Rowling] and to work with Nick Park, who I think are two of the great storytellers. What is amazing about working with Jo is that she does it because of how passionate she is about her characters. It oozes from every pore of her and you feel so inspired, basically, working on one of her pieces because you know how much she cares about every single character. That’s a wonderful thing.”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” will be released on Nov. 16, 2018. Photo: Warner Bros.