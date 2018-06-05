Designer Kate Spade, 55, was pronounced dead Tuesday in New York City. Police found the businesswoman in her Park Avenue apartment around 10:20 a.m. EST and declared her deceased on the scene, according to TMZ. She allegedly committed suicide and was discovered hanging.

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for New York Academy of Art

Spade began working on a new footwear and handbag company in 2016, Frances Valentine, named after her daughter, after selling her self-titled business over 10 years ago. Kate Spade New York still continues today, without her, and recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. Meanwhile, Frances Valentine sells its products on its website, as well as at Saks Off 5th, among others.

She was married to Andy Spade, who co-founded Kate Spade with her, and had a daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade, with him in 2005.