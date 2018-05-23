Clint Walker, who is famous for starring on the hit western series “Cheyenne,” passed away on Monday in Northern California. He was 90.

The late actor’s daughter, Valerie, told TMZ that he died due to congestive heart failure, a condition that is marked by the weakening of the heart because of fluid build-up in the lungs and surrounding organs. Walker’s family also confirmed that he passed away at a hospital in Grass Valley. The actor lived in the city, which is around 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.

Walker, who was born Norman but renamed Clint by Jack Warner of Warner Bros., first broke into the Hollywood scene after appearing in the classic movie “The Ten Commandments.” The six-foot-six-tall actor became a household name when he was cast to play cowboy hero Cheyenne Bodie on ABC’s western series, which ran for seven seasons from 1955 to 1963.

While filming the first season of “Cheyenne,” Walker confessed to the show’s staff and crew that he did not have a lot of experience when it comes to horseback-riding. Still he managed to do all of his scenes well. Many episodes also required him to be shirtless, and his muscular physique helped cement his name as a star, according to The New York Times.

In 1958, Walker had a disagreement with producers over money and work. This caused him to walk off the set. Nevertheless, an agreement was reached and he went on to play Cheyenne until the show ended its seven-season run. It’s also worth noting that he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame while doing the series in 1960.

When “Cheyenne” ended, Walker moved on to other projects. He starred in the only Frank Sinatra-directed flick “None But The Brave.” He made big waves when he starred in the 1967 classic “The Dirty Dozen.” He also made TV movies “Killdozer” and “Snowbeast.”

Walker also made guest appearances on small screen shows. He appeared on “77 Sunset Strip,” “Kraft Suspense Theatre” and, most notably, on the “The Lucy Show” for the episode entitled “Lucy and Clint Walker,” as per Variety.

Walker’s last Hollywood project was Joe Dante’s “Small Soldiers” in 1998. He participated in the project with a voice role alongside some of his “Dirty Dozen” co-stars.

