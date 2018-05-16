An Oklahoma father was arrested on May 9 for fatally shooting two dogs after complaining about his daughter not washing dishes, according to reports.

Jeffrey Don Edwards, 35, was booked on two counts of animal cruelty for killing the dogs. The incident took place at a home in the Oklahoma City suburb of Harrah.

Edward was released from jail Thursday after posting $10,000 bail, according to authorities.

He was reportedly "mad" and "throwing dishes" the night before when he discovered that his 17-year-old daughter did not wash what was left in the sink, the Oklahoman reported.

The girl then called her mom, who picked up her and her younger brother. When she returned home, she discovered her dogs were dead.

"She claimed she had ... an argument with her father the night before," said Mark Opgrande with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The dogs were a golden retriever and a mix breed, reported KFOR, a CBS affiliate in Oklahoma City.

Edwards used his own daughter’s truck to haul off and dump the bodies outside, a family member told the news outlet. The dogs' bodies were found about 100 yards from the home, police said.

According to court documents, Edwards told employees at a local gas station about what he did. They said he complained to them about his house being dirty and that he didn’t have any remorse when he shot the two dogs, one worker said.

At least two rifles, a handgun and various ammunition were found on the property during a search by investigators, according to the Associated Press.

In 2011, Edwards pleaded guilty to a drive-by shooting incident, in which he admitted to firing a weapon out the window of a pickup truck. He received a sentence of five years of probation.

