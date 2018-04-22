“Fear the Walking Dead” newcomer Jenna Elfman is set to make her debut appearance in tonight’s Season 4, episode 2 of the AMC series. According to the synopsis for the hour, Elfman’s troubled survivor Naomi finds allies in Madison and Alicia. But their first encounter doesn’t go well.

In a sneak peek from the episode, Naomi points her gun at Madison (Kim Dickens) as the latter encourages the new character to come with them to their camp.

“We have a settlement, strong walls, plenty of food, good people,” Madison says. “It’s the truth.”

When Naomi shakes her head, Madison tells her about the girl they just welcomed into their camp. “We just took in a kid,” the Clark matriarch shares. “[She] says she’s from around here, somewhere [near the abandoned oil storage facility]. Little girl, named Charlie (Alexa Nisenson). You know her?”

“I don’t have a kid. Please just stop,” Naomi replies, before walking away from Madison. But before she can completely go away, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Strand (Victor Strand), and Luciana (Danay Garcia) suddenly show up.

Intimidated by the presence of Madison’s crew, Naomi rushes to the top of an oil tank. Madison and Alicia follow her, and to show that they’re harmless, the latter put her rifle down. “We’re not gonna hurt you. You can trust us,” Alicia says. “You need the car? We’ll give it to you.”

Still dubious about the group’s intention, Naomi takes a step back, which unfortunately causes the surface of the oil tank to collapse.

Elsewhere in the episode, the life Madison has fought to build comes under threat. In another sneak peek from the episode, Luciana notices a convoy of large vehicles driving towards the settlement she and the Clarks put up.

“You guys need to get inside right now,” Luciana tells three members of their community over the radio. When asked what’s wrong, Luciana tells them to immediately ditch the truck they’re trying to take inside the settlement. Once they make it to the entrance of their camp, Alicia tells Strand to lock the gate and bring out all of their guns from the armory.

While it’s unclear who those arriving people are, these survivors could be the guys who attacked Charlie’s former camp and the ones who have been displaying flags in communities they have already raided.

“The new setting [of the show] provides some villains who are very different from the ones we’ve seen on either ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ or ‘The Walking Dead,’” co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss told The Hollywood Reporter of the show’s new antagonists. “These are not villains who you can go up against with weapons. They are much more difficult to defeat. They’re going to really test Madison and her family and push her to her limits.”

“Fear the Walking Dead” Season 4, episode 2, titled “Another Day in the Diamond,” airs on Sunday, April 22 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.