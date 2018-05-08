At the end of last Sunday’s episode of “Fear the Walking Dead,” John discovered that the Laura he has been looking for is none other than the Naomi who had ended up living with the Clarks at the baseball stadium. While John was reunited with the matching pistol he seemed to have given to Laura, he was told that she had not made it out of the stadium alive. But is Naomi really dead?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Ian Goldberg was asked point blank if Naomi (Jenna Elfman) had really met her demise. While Goldberg didn’t give a straight answer, the exec producer said that “there’s still more of the story to be told.” “You know, they were ‘at the stadium,’ and they said she didn’t make it out,” Goldberg teased of Naomi’s fate.

While it looks like viewers will have to wait a little bit longer to find out what really happened to Naomi, next Sunday’s episode of the AMC series will reveal how Naomi and John (Garret Dillahunt) met.

According to the synopsis for Season 4, episode 5, a wounded visitor arrives in John’s life and forces him to change his ways. As revealed in the trailer for the hour, that visitor is none other than Naomi. The promo clip reveals that John found Naomi “washed up by the river” with a big wound at her back. Since it’s been a long time since John had company, it seems that he has welcomed Naomi with open arms to his simple abode.

In a sneak peek from the installment, Naomi goes on a boat ride with John and tries to get to know more about him. “What did you do before?” Naomi asks.

When John says that he was a police officer, Naomi wonders where his guns are, and asks if he likes being a cop.

In addition to playing with a different time stream that viewers haven’t seen before, the next episode also has “some new and unique walker elements,” said Goldberg. “[They are] very different than the waterpark, but something unlike you’ve seen on ‘Fear’ before,” Goldberg teased. “So we’re also excited for people to see that.”

“Fear the Walking Dead” Season 4, episode 5, titled “Laura,” airs on Sunday, May 13 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.