Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have never played on the same side of the tennis court in an official ATP or ITF tournament, but did feature for the first time when they paired up for the Laver Cup in 2017.

It was a historic day as the two greatest players of the current era partnered for Team Europe against Team World in the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in Prague. They came out victorious against the pairing of American duo Sam Querrey and Jack Sock.

Federer and Nadal have been rivals for over a decade and have played each other 38 times in the last 14 years of which 24 of them have been in the final at Grand Slams and various ATP Tour events. The Swiss maestro admitted after their game together at the Laver Cup that it would have been detrimental to both of them to have played or practiced together as they face each other often on the tour.

Despite their limited doubles participation, The Swiss ace and the Spaniard have eight and 11 doubles titles respectively while both of them have also won an Olympic gold in the men’s doubles event, at the 2008 Beijing Games and the 2016 Rio Games respectively.

Marc Lopez, who was the other half of the team when Nadal won gold in Rio, believes his compatriot and Federer would make a successful team if they decide to play doubles on the tour. He is of the view that they can be “the best in the world.”

The 35-year-old, who has 14 doubles titles, however, is relieved that singles players do not play too many doubles matches as it would be more difficult for the doubles specialists. He admitted that the question about singles players’ ability to compete in doubles as efficiently as the specialists is a constant debate in the locker room.

“They would be the best in the world because they are unique,” Lopez said after his win at the recently concluded Barcelona Open, as quoted by Tennis World USA.

“It's better for us that good singles players decide not to play (doubles). This is a fight that we constantly have in the locker room,” he said referring to the debate about singles players playing doubles. Someone yes, but not everyone. There are many draws where singles players enter and do not always win. But it helps that singles players do not often play.”

“You have less physical tiredness, and, also, playing as a team allows you sometimes to play bad and win if your partner does well. Like today, for example, that I wasn't so well and (Feliciano Lopez) yes, we could still win. In singles, normally, if you bad, you do not win,” he added referring to him and his partner winning the Barcelona Open doubles title on Sunday.

The 2018 Laver Cup is scheduled to be held in Chicago in September and with Federer and Nadal expected to be a part of Team Europe, there could be another chance for tennis fans to see the two great’s partner again for a doubles match against Team World.