Rafael Nadal has not lost a single set since the clay court season got underway at the Monte Carlo Masters on April 14, where he coasted to the title losing just 21 games in total.

The Spaniard continued his form as he picked up his second title of the season at the Barcelona Open on Sunday where he again went through the entire tournament without losing a set. He also broke the open era record for most consecutive sets won on clay – it now stands at 46.

Nadal lost just 24 games in the Catalan capital and one of his victims was David Goffin, who succumbed 6-4, 6-0 in the semi-finals. It was his third straight loss on the red dirt with the previous two coming in the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Madrid Masters and the Monte Carlo Masters respectively in 2017.

The Belgian world number 10 was the only player to beat both Nadal and Roger Federer in 2017 when the duo were at their dominant best, but it came on the hard courts, which is not the Spaniard’s favorite surface. On clay, on the other hand, Goffin has managed to win just 16 games in their three encounters and admits that it is almost impossible to beat the world number one when he is playing at his best.

Photo: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Goffin admitted that standing toe-to-toe with Nadal on clay was impossible as he did not give away any free points. He is one of the best returners of serve and on clay, even players with big powerful serves struggle against the Spaniard, who has won 55 titles on clay during his career.

“If you play at the same level as Rafa, he is the best, you have to do something different to be able to win, ” Goffin said, as quoted on Tennis World USA.

“It almost seems impossible, he is very strong in all the ways. I have to fight him with my best weapons, my best tennis. I have to be faster, but it's very difficult to beat him. On clay he feels very well, he returns back all the shots even if you have a good serve. Rafa doesn't give you any point,” the Belgian added.

Nadal defended titles at Monte Carlo and Barcelona and needs to do the same in Madrid next week to ensure he remains the world number one going into the French Open. If he fails to do so, Federer will again take over at the front despite not playing the entire clay court season.

The 31-year-old’s only loss on clay came at the Italian Open in 2017 when he lost in the quarter-finals to Dominic Thiem. He can extend his lead over Federer if he makes it past the last eight stage at the Rome event taking place during the week of May 13-20.

The world number one ranking is not the only target for the 10-time French Open winner as victories in the next three clay court tournaments – which includes Nadal potentially adding an 11th Roland Garros crown – will see him take over at the top of the Race to London, while also moving above Federer in the money rankings for the 2018 season.

Here is a look at the top 5 money earners in 2018 on the men's tour (as of April 30, 2018):

1. Roger Federer, Switzerland: $4,336,500

2. Juan Martin Del Potro, Argentina: $2,199,566

3. Rafael Nadal, Spain: $2,117,558

4. Marin Cilic, Croatia: $1,911,739

5. John Isner, United States: $1,705,25

Source: Forbes

The total prize money on offer during the clay court season is $7 million from the five major events. It includes $2.2 million if he successfully defends his title at the French Open and a combined $2.6 million if he wins the next two events in Madrid and Rome.