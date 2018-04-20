Harmonizers may still be agonizing over the announcement of Fifth Harmony’s hiatus but Camilizers everywhere are rejoicing after former 5H member Camila Cabello revealed her debut solo album “Camila” has gone platinum.

After leaving Fifth Harmony in December 2016, Cabello began working on her solo album and released “Camila” a little more than a year after leaving the group, on Jan. 12, 2018. Months after sharing her music with the world, the “Havana” singer gushed over the success of her EP.

On Thursday, the “Never Be the Same” artist expressed her disbelief about the major accomplishment in her career.

“Never in a million years did I think this would happen right now _ and I’m not just saying that..... I never ever expected this- making this album changed my life and it means so much to me that you guys love it... JESUS I AM OVER. WHELMED. WOW WOW,” she wrote along with a photo of her platinum certification.

Prior to that, the singer debated whether she was getting pranked and if her music has actually reached platinum status.

“I CANT BELIEVE MY ALBUM JUST WENT PLATINUM. Is everyone in on this prank that Ashton Kutcher is playing on me ? Am I being PUNK'D ?! THIS DOES NOT FEEL REAL THANK YOU SO MUCH,” she tweeted.

News of Cabello’s success comes weeks after Fifth Harmony announced their hiatus on March 19. The group released a statement revealing they would be exploring solo careers.

“After six years going hard, non-stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time, for now, to go on hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors,” the statement read.

Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei previously told Us Weekly Cabello has not reached out to her since the group’s hiatus but she holds no ill will towards her former group mate. “She’s killing it. She’s freaking killing it. I’m super proud of her,” the “Love Lies” singer said.

“She is in her own space and she’s happy,” Kordei added.

Cabello is currently headlining her own tour and is expected to join Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” tour as an opening act this summer.

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images