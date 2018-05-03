Cisco tries to lift Harry’s spirits by introducing him to the Council of Harrisons in next week’s episode of “The Flash.”

In a featurette for Season 4, episode 21 of the CW series, executive producer Todd Helbing reveals that Team Flash reaches out to the Council of Wells to help Harry (Tom Cavanagh) get his intelligence back. But when they find out that Earth-2 Harrison Wells is no longer the genius he is before, the members of the council decide to kick him out of the group. Harry’s dismissal pushes Cisco to assemble a new group of Wells, which he dubs as the Council of Harrisons.

Though Harry is disappointed to know that other members of the Council of Harrisons are actually ex-members of the Council of Wells, Helbing revealed to TVLine that they actually have something good to offer.

Helbing explained that whereas the Council of Wells was “all about intelligence and being the smartest people in the universe,” the Council of Harrisons is “an emo version” of the council that teaches “Harry that there’s emotional intelligence that perhaps he should tap into.”

Since the Council of Harrisons features never-before-seen incarnations of Harrison Wells, fans can expect new and fun performances by Cavanagh. “Oh my God, it’s hilarious,” Helbing said, laughing. “There’s one in particular that he came up with that all of us loved.”

Photo: The CW

Elsewhere in the episode, The Flash (Grant Gustin) and his team recruit Amunet (Katee Sackhoff) to help them disable DeVoe’s (Neil Sandilands) nearly complete Enlightenment device.

In the trailer for the episode, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) tells the team that they need Amunet’s help to stop The Thinker’s ultimate plan, which is to remove the intelligence of everyone on Earth.

Though Barry, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Iris (Candice Patton) point out that Amunet isn’t to be trusted, the whole team agrees to enlist her help after Caitlin reveals that Amunet is immune to DeVoe’s powers. But is Amunet’s assistance enough to take down The Thinker once and for all?

“The Flash” Season 4, episode 21, titled “Harry and the Harrisons,” airs on Tuesday, May 8 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.