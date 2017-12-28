A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly opened fire on a Lyft driver’s car during Christmas Eve. The driver, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, claimed a man shot at his car multiple times while he was driving in Martin County, WPTV reported Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Dylan Randall Frost, 38, of Palm City, Florida, made several statements as to why he allegedly opened fire on the victim’s vehicle, police said.

Frost told investigators he believed the driver was someone he pulled a gun on before, according to police reports. During the incident, Frost warned his girlfriend: "I told you I would do this if they came back again," the report read.

The Lyft driver had completed a route from Palm Beach County to the Coquina Cove apartments in Palm City to drop off three passengers when the incident occurred, according to police.

He claimed he parked his car to check his phone and GPS when a man approached his window. That’s when he decided to drive away.

"The way he saw that man, he thinks that man was doing something wrong," the driver’s wife told WPTV.

As the driver pulled off, he heard a sequence of gunfire.

"He was driving, driving, driving. He didn’t stop. He was shaking," the driver’s wife added.

The victim continued to Palm Beach as he called authorities. Martin County officials checked surveillance footage from a building near the incident, which they claimed showed Frost walking through the apartment complex with what they said appeared to be a shotgun. Frost and his girlfriend live in the apartment complex, according to police.

"When deputies arrived, they immediately began working with the complex property manager, who allowed detectives to view crucial video capturing the gunman and his description. They then located a shell casing," Martin County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Authorities arrested Frost and charged him with first-degree attempted murder. The driver claimed he didn’t know the suspect and it was his first encounter with him, according to police. He said that he has not driven since the incident happened.