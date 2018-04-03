A Florida man’s Easter Sunday turned violent when his ex-girlfriend set him on fire at Easter dinner, the Orlando Sentinel reported. Shivon Perez of Altamonte Springs, Florida, allegedly cornered the man in a bathroom and doused him with gasoline before igniting him over the weekend.

Altamonte Springs woman sets ex-boyfriend on fire during Easter dinner, police say https://t.co/IVodHRJlnl pic.twitter.com/3peTaVFB48 — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) April 3, 2018

According to police, Perez had the unidentified man over for Easter dinner on Sunday when she asked him to fix a faulty pipe in her bathroom. He reportedly noticed Perez was holding something, which was revealed to be a canister of gasoline.

Perez then allegedly called him a “son of a b****” and doused him in the flammable fluid while telling him he was going to pay for an unspecified transgression. She lit him on fire with a torch before giving the living room carpet the same treatment, reported WESH-2, an NBC affiliate in Orlando. At that point, Perez left the apartment and attempted to lock her ex-boyfriend inside so he could not escape.

The man took his burning clothes off and tried to put the fire out, but he received severe burns to much of his upper body, including his face and neck. Firefighters arrived and put out the fire, but before that could happen, Perez actually went back into the apartment to rescue her dog. Perez suffered smoke inhalation in the process.

Photo: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images

Since she set both her ex-boyfriend and the apartment on fire and then attempted to keep him inside the apartment, Perez was charged with attempted homicide, kidnapping and arson. She is being held without bond.

In July 2017, a Pennsylvania woman was charged with arson and attempted homicide after she allegedly set her boyfriend on fire while he was sleep. The two had argued earlier that day. She then tried to extinguish the flames with multiple buckets of urine, which she and the boyfriend had been using so they would not disturb her sleeping parents.