A man believed to be the former leader of a white supremacist gang was fatally shot Sunday in a parking lot in Claremont, New Hampshire, according to reports.

Jesse Jarvis was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside a buffet restaurant, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a news release.

He was believed to be the co-founder of a white supremacist group called the Brotherhood of White Warriors in 2010 at the Northern New Hampshire Corrections Facility in Berlin, New Hampshire, according to the Concord Monitor.

Jarvis, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy later revealed that gunshot wounds were the cause of death, the Associated Press reported.

Authorities are investigating the shooting and have yet to find a motive or a suspect.

Tony Zhang, who owns a bar near the scene, told the Monitor that there appeared to be no trouble before the incident.

"I don’t even know what the hell happened out there," Zhang said. "Nothing happened inside. It was happening in the parking lot."

Jarvis had several run-ins with the law and was in and out of the prison system since 1999, when he was arrested on a shoplifting charge and resisting arrest. He also tried to escape a hospital where he had undergone treatment for drugs at the time.

He and three other inmates are believed to have founded the white supremacist group at the Northern New Hampshire Corrections Facility.

James Jones, who met Jarvis while at the New Hampshire Corrections Facility, said Jarvis led a particular lifestyle.

"When you live a certain life and you live by a certain code of life, you got to expect what the repercussions or anything else could be," Jones told WCAX, a CBS affiliate in Burlington, Vermont. "It is part of the consequences of joining and living in that code of blood in, blood out."

Jarvis was arrested in 2005 for kicking two Claremont police officers and in 2008 police shot and killed his father at his home in Charleston, New Hampshire.

Police tried to arrest Jarvis for the alleged theft of a Nazi flag. Anthony Jarvis used a handgun to shoot at a state trooper inside the house, who returned fire, killing him.

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images