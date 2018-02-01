“The Four” will experience a shakeup, but not with regards to this season’s contestants.

According to Billboard, judge Charlie Walk’s fate in the new Fox reality TV competition remains unknown after he was accused of sexual misconduct last week. The network has not yet made a decision on whether or not he will still be part of the panel next season.

“We have only recently learned of these past allegations regarding Mr. Walk. We are currently reviewing this matter and are committed to fostering a safe environment on all of our shows,” a rep for the network said.

The head of Republic Records released a statement and said that he will not be part of the finale because he does not want to be a distraction to the contestants and his fellow judges, according to Pitchfork.

Walk will still be featured in this week’s comeback episode of “The Four” since it was filmed before Tristan Coopersmith, the founder of Life Lab, came forward with her sexual misconduct story. In her open letter, Coopersmith said that Walk harassed her for an entire year while they were working together.

The music producer has denied the allegations. He told Deadline, “It’s very upsetting to learn of this untrue allegation made by someone who worked with me 15 years ago, without incident. There has never been a single HR claim against me at any time during my 25+ year career, spanning three major companies… I have consistently been a supporter of the women’s movement and this is the first time I have ever heard of this or any other allegation – and it is false.”

Meanwhile, this week’s comeback episode of “The Four” will feature the return of Zhavia, Ash Minor, Saeed Renaud and Candice Boyd. The four singers were chosen by their fans to return to the competition. According to Entertainment Tonight, the comeback artists will compete with one of the current members of “The Four.”

Zhavia is expected to take down Kendyl Paige, since she was the one who booted the 16-year-old singer out of the competition last week. Renaud will most likely battle it out against Jason Warrior.

“The Four” Season 1 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

