Serena Williams and Andy Murray are both included on the entry list for the 2018 French Open which could potentially mark their first Grand Slam participation of the year.

According to Sky Sports, tournament organizers confirmed the duo's presence on the list which will serve as a big boost especially after Roger Federer announced last month he would be skipping the entire clay-court season for the second year running.

Williams only returned to competitive action in March after a 14-month absence following her win in the 2017 Australian Open in what was her 23rd Grand Slam victory. The American would later take time off from the sport due to pregnancy as she gave birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia in September before making her highly-anticipated return at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells last month.

Despite winning her first two matches, she eventually lost in the third round to sister Venus before going on to lose her opening round match at the Miami Open to Naomi Osaka. While she will be disappointed not to win those events, Williams admitted before the tournament in Miami that it will take time for her to shake off the rust and be back to her best.

"[A win] would mean a lot to me," Williams said. "But right now, I'm taking a little bit at a time. I feel like every week I'm getting better and every day I'm getting better. So a little bit at a time and eventually I'll get there."

"I definitely have goals. Obviously, I'm going to have to reach them and it's going to take a while, but I'm going to get there a little bit at a time. A day at a time," she said then.

The 36-year-old is a three-time French Open champion and if participating, will enter Roland Garros on a "protected ranking" given her current rank of 445. Should she win the event, she will equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam victories.

Meanwhile, Murray will be on course to play competitively for the first time since his quarterfinal exit at Wimbledon to American Sam Querrey in July last year.

Following his defeat, the Briton took time off from the sport to recover from a hip injury. He was expected to return at the Australian Open in January but would require more time as a grass-court return seemed likely with him recently confirmed to play in the ATP 250 tournament in Rosmalen, Netherlands, which takes place in June.

However, his return could be pushed forward if he takes part in Paris as he will be looking to win the Grand Slam for the first time in his career, with two Wimbledon victories and a US Open crown.

Rafael Nadal is the reigning champion and will enter the event as the heavy favorite as he looks to extend his record of 10 French Open titles. The Spaniard will need to emulate his results from last year during the clay swing to remain atop the rankings ahead of Federer.