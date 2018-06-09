Rafael Nadal seeks an unprecedented 11th French Open title when he faces No. 7 Dominic Thiem in Sunday's final at Roland Garros. While the Spaniard is considered the heavy favorite, Thiem has had success against the defending champion.

After surrendering the first set to Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals, Nadal rattled off six straight sets, including a dominating effort against Juan Martin del Potro in the semifinals.

But Thiem enters the final having cruised to a win over Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals and then earning a straight-sets win over Marco Cecchinato in the semis.

Nadal, who has an 85-2 record in Paris, could be tested by the 24-year-old Austrian. Thiem defeated Nadal at the Madrid Masters in May and at the Rome Masters in 2017. Many consider Thiem to be the second-best clay-court player in the world.

Though Thiem may pose a threat to Nadal's dominance, he has endured some struggles at Roland Garros. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini and Kei Nishikori all pushed Thiem to four sets. Thiem may need to play near flawless tennis if he expects to give Nadal a serious challenge.

Del Potro suggested that Nadal would come out on top if he continues his current pace.

"If Rafa plays at this level and is healthy, it will be very difficult to stop him winning this tournament," said Del Potro.

"He's too strong and he's improving his backhand a lot. He looks fresh and he's healthy.

"And the strength that he has and the mentally, everything is perfect, works perfect for him playing in clay."

Prediction: Nadal in straight sets

Start Time: 9 a.m ET

TV Channel: NBC

Livestream: NBC Sports App

Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images