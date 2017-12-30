Niagara Falls, which straddles the border between upstate New York and Canada, is still drawing thousands of tourists despite temperatures hovering around the 0 degrees Fahrenheit range for the weekend.

Several photos of the frozen falls area emerged on social media Friday and over the weekend as a so-called "arctic blast" hit much of the northern United States stretching from the Midwest to the East Coast. The rapid moving water flowing over the falls from the Niagara River can still be seen going over the 167 foot drops alongside the ice-covered trees and overpasses that jut out to give tourists a great view of the area.

The water that flows over the Falls itself has never actually frozen over even amid the coldest temperatures on historical record.

#niagarafalls #chutesduniagara A post shared by Lannie Larrisse (@lannielarrisse) on Dec 30, 2017 at 6:47am PST

Niagara Falls State Park is one of the few state parks in the country which remains open 365 days a year, allowing tourists from all over the world to come enjoy the frozen wonderland -- even amid the subzero temperatures. Although currently listed at a balmy 14 degrees Fahrenheit Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to drop to 0 Saturday night and dip into negative temperatures by the end of the weekend.

Photo: Accuweather Video Screenshot

But Instagram, Twitter and Reddit are filled with hundreds of photos and videos from tourists who have braved the journey to one of the U.S. and Canada's best known natural landmarks.

This not painting it's real picture of Niagara falls now in winter cold pic.twitter.com/6NA4e9LsSm — Rifat Iqbal Mirza (@rifat710) December 29, 2017

“Freezing,” Brien, of Brisbane, Australia, told WGRZ-TV out of Buffalo, New York. “It's like...in Australia, the lowest temperature we get in generally -5 degrees, and here it's -24.”

#freezingcold#niagarafalls A post shared by Alex Tsoi (@atsoi1) on Dec 30, 2017 at 6:35am PST

On Wednesday, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy posted several photos of sharks that had gone into shock, died and washed up on the beach in Massachusetts.