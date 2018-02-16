Faison may be dead but that doesn’t mean he is done terrorizing the citizens of Port Charles. Just as everyone is adjusting to a Faison free world, on the Friday, Feb. 16 episode of “General Hospital,” the deranged criminal surprises everyone he has wronged.

Although Faison (Anders Hove) didn’t give Jason (Steve Burton) the answers he was hoping for after switching him with his twin, Drew (Billy Miller), Jason was still satisfied he managed to fire the bullet that ended Faison’s life on the ABC soap.

However, in the upcoming episode, when Jason discovers Faison has named him as a beneficiary in his will, he will not be eager to collect whatever it is the kidnapper left for him.

In the promo for the upcoming episode of “GH,” Carly (Laura Wright) is seen telling Jason whatever Faison set up to hurt him with is not going to go away by ignoring what Faison has left him in the will.

Spoilers reveal Carly is convinced Faison may have left Jason key information about the past and pushes Jason to learn everything he can. Meanwhile, convincing Jason to play along with Faison’s game may not be an easy task since he wants nothing to do with something the criminal has set up.

Elsewhere, Drew will also be called on to attend Faison’s will meeting. Spoilers suggest Drew will be put in an uncomfortable situation.

Since Faison died, Drew has become more dedicated to learning more about why he and Jason were switched, but his memories haven’t given him any answers in regards to the situation. Could Faison’s will finally give Drew some insight into his past?

At the will reading, Anna (Finola Hughes) will be shocked by who was named in Faison’s will. Anna and Faison had a child together, so naming her in his will isn’t out of the ordinary, but calling on individuals whose lives he ruined makes it seem like something big is about to happen.

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) is expected to make an “audacious announcement” and it will most likely be what Faison stated in his will.

The lawyer will make her rounds to gather everyone together before revealing Faison’s last will and testament.

Will Jason and Drew learn more about their switch or will Faison lead the twins to another dead end?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.