It’s going to be a somber day in Port Charles as residents gather to say goodbye to beloved officer Nathan West. On the Friday, Feb. 10 episode of “General Hospital,” Maxie will tearfully lay Nathan to rest as Lulu stumbles across something unexpected.

After spending days grieving over Nathan (Ryan Paevey), who was shot and killed by his biological father Faison (Anders Hove) on the ABC soap, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) must finally lay her husband to rest and face the reality of raising their unborn child without him.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, viewers are given a glimpse of Nathan’s funeral, which is attended by countless men and women in blue. Nina (Michelle Stafford) is then seen given a heartfelt eulogy and Maxie later finds herself alone with Nathan’s casket.

“I love you, Nathan, I always will,” Maxie cries out as she touches her husband’s casket.

“GH” spoilers reveal that as Maxie mourns, Lulu (Emme Rylan) will be stunned. Lulu has been feeling guilty for exposing the truth about Nathan and Faison’s connection and feels partially responsible for his death. Determined to dig deeper into Faison’s past, Lulu’s journey may lead her to shocking answers.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is expected to be by Nina's side at the funeral as she says goodbye to her brother, but viewers recently learned he knows a lot more about Peter (Wes Ramsey) than he has let on.

When Anna (Finola Hughes) came to Valentin to find out more about Faison and the son they shared, Valentin revealed he kept track of Anna, who gave up a baby girl that went to a loving home.

Anna then left, satisfied knowing she had a daughter who grew up in a stable environment. However, once she was gone, Valentin called Peter, who informed him he was leaving Port Charles, but Valentin said it would be a mistake.

Seeing as Valentin convinced Anna she had a daughter, even though she was confident she gave birth to a baby boy, Henrik, it appears as if Valentin is manipulating the truth in order to gain leverage over Peter.

Spoilers reveal Peter’s curiosity will be piqued which means he will reach out to Valentin to learn more about why he shouldn’t leave town.

Could Lulu be stunned by something she overhears between the two men or will her investigative journalism lead her elsewhere?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo: ABC