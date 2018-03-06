Port Charles is still reeling from the massive earthquake that hit the small town, and there are several lives in danger. Unfortunately for Franco, his only hope of survival is Jason and Sam. On the Tuesday, March 6, episode of “General Hospital,” Jason will be forced to make a decision that will affect those close to him.

Following the earthquake, Sam (Kelly Monaco) was eager to find Drew (Billy Miller) and asked Jason (Steve Burton) for his help to get back to her husband. However, during their trip to the Floating Rib, the two run into Mike (Max Gail) who is in need of some help.

In the promo for the upcoming episode of the ABC soap, Jason is seen asking Mike who and where a person is trapped. In the previous episode, Mike stumbled upon Franco (Roger Howarth), who was trapped under debris following the earthquake.

After struggling to move the heavy pieces, Franco instructed Mike to go get help. However, his return may take some time because Mike was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and will struggle to remember why he needs help.

Later on in the preview, Franco is seen under the debris and yells out, “What took you so long?” The former criminal will be surprised to see Jason and Sam standing in the doorway.

Although many of the residents of PC have moved on from Franco’s violent acts, Jason, who recently returned to town, still sees him as the man who sexually assaulted Sam, and had Michael (Chad Duell) raped in prison.

Even though it was later discovered that a brain tumor was responsible for Franco’s evil antics, Jason has never forgiven him for what he has done. “GH” spoilers reveal Sam will attempt to convince Jason to do the right thing, but there is no telling if he will hear her out.

Getting rid of Franco would be beneficial for Jason in many ways. Not only will he have one less enemy in town, but Franco’s death would mean Jason and Liz’s (Rebecca Herbst) son, Jake (Hudson Wes), wouldn’t be raised by the former deranged criminal.

Morally, the right thing to do would be to save Franco’s life, and even though Sam is in his ear convincing him to be the bigger person, Jason may surprise himself with how he treats his mortal enemy.

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.