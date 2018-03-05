Chaos has struck Port Charles and Sam is desperate to get back to Drew. On the Monday, March 5 episode of “General Hospital,” she will call on Jason for a favor, but there is no telling if he will be willing to be the hero she needs.

In the previous episode of the ABC soap, Sam (Kelly Monaco) left Drew (Billy Miller) at the dance to go pick up her kids from the Quartermaines’ house. However, when she entered the mansion, Jason (Steve Burton) was there, and the two shared a special moment before the earthquake hit.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, Jason is seen holding onto Sam as the room around them shakes from the earthquake. “GH” spoilers reveal Sam will look to Jason for help.

Following the earthquake, the Quartermaine mansion is expected to remain intact, which means Sam and Jason are in perfect health after the disaster. However, Drew is still chaperoning Oscar’s (Garren Stitt) dance, and Sam has no way of knowing whether her husband is alive.

Spoilers tease Drew will be fine after the earthquake, and actually comes up with a clever idea. While it is unclear what Drew will do, viewers know both his son and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) are trapped in the freezer following the quake, and will need some help getting free.

While Drew puts his plan to work at the dance, Sam wants to get back to Drew, and needs Jason’s help. Although Jason can easily help Sam make it to Drew by taking her to the dance on his motorcycle, there is a chance he may not be able to fulfill her request.

While Jason has done his best to make sure Sam remains happy, he does have other priorities. Danny (T.K. Weaver) could be shaken up from the earthquake, and Jason may not be ready to leave his son just yet.

Plus there is Jason’s other son, Jake (Hudson West), who Jason may want to check on after the terrifying quake.

Will Jason be willing to help Sam get back to Drew or will his priorities lead him elsewhere?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.

