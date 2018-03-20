Thunderstorms and tornado warnings were issued for several areas in Georgia, while widespread damages were reported in Alabama. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch covering Atlanta and North Georgia that was expected to expire 4 a.m. EDT Tuesday.

According to the weather map, the storm was moving eastward, causing massive destruction, damaging buildings and downing trees in several parts of Georgia.

The latest thunderstorm warning include areas of Griffin, McDonough and Covington in Georgia until 12: 45 a.m. EDT, while other cities such as Stockbridge, Peachtree City did not have any warnings after 12 a.m. EDT.

Tornado warning in Union City, Fairburn and Campbellton in Georgia was until 11:30 p.m. EDT, and it was unclear if any new fresh warning would be issued. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Fayette, Henry, Newton, Rockdale and Spalding counties.

Parts of south Fulton County and Haralson County, west of the metro Atlanta area, were reportedly the hardest hit.

Georgia Power reported that more than 26,000 customers were without electricity.

Flights at Hartsfield Airport in Atlanta were reportedly canceled as the damaging winds moved into the area. The airport issued a warning on Twitter saying flight delays were likely.

Videos posted on social media showed lightening striking mid-town Atlanta. Lightning was believed to be responsible for two house fires in Gwinnett County. But there were no reports of injuries.

Meanwhile, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey warned residents to "stay out of affected areas" in a late-night statement.

"There has been significant damage tonight in parts of Alabama," Ivey said. "We are sending state resources to those affected areas, especially to Jacksonville and Calhoun County. We will continue to monitor and respond to needs in other areas as needed. Our first priority is ensuring our people are safe. Please stay out of affected areas and let first responders do their job."

