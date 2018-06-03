The remaining episodes of “Ghosted” Season 1 will air sooner than expected.

According to TVLine, the Fox series will resume its freshman run on Sunday, June 10, with new episodes airing at 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. EDT. The half-hour series, which stars Adam Scott and Craig Robinson, will then air Sundays at 9:30 p.m. through June 24. The network has yet to announce the release dates for the last three episodes of the season.

After TVLine reported last week that the show had zero percent chance of getting renewed for Season 2, a rep for Fox maintained to the news outlet that the sitcom has not been canceled.

“Ghosted” has aired nine episodes of its 16-episode freshman run before it was pulled off of the Fox schedule last January. The back six episodes of the season were overseen by new showrunner Paul Lieberstein, who replaced original showrunner Kevin Etten, who co-created and exec produced the show’s first 10 episodes with Tom Gormican.

“It’s more character-driven now and the central mystery is spread out over six episodes so you have time to feel the weirdness of it,” Scott, who plays Max Jennifer on the series, told Vulture when asked about the biggest changes Lieberstein has made on the show so far. “The paranormal aspect is more of a question: Do paranormal things exist? The biggest danger before, to me, was it becoming ‘Scooby-Doo.’ [But] I’m really excited about it now. It feels nice to want to run to work in the morning.”

Sources told Deadline last November that hiring Lieberstein was part of Fox’s plan to change the tone of the show and make it more of a workplace comedy.

“I’ll say this: I think it’s possible for a bunch of well-meaning people to enjoy working with each other and realize at some point they were each working on different shows. That’s what happened with us,” Scott said when asked if the show’s major tonal revamp suggests that the show’s first episodes didn’t work. “Part of it was me thinking we were making a mix of ‘Midnight Run’ and ‘The Twilight Zone,’ without considering that everybody might not like ‘Midnight Run’ or even know what I meant when I said that.”

“It just wasn’t the show that any of us set out to make,” Scott continued. “It’s hard when you only have 21-and-a-half minutes to introduce a villain, monster, or any sort of ‘case’ week after week. There’s a reason those types of shows are 42 minutes. You need time to let something marinate. We didn’t have time to let it get scary.”

