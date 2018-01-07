The biggest names in Hollywood will be in attendance when the best films and TV shows of the last year are honored at the 2018 Golden Globes. Throughout the past week, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced new groups of celebrities that will present awards at Sunday night’s event in Beverly Hills, California.

The biggest announcement might have come Thursday when Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Salma Hayek and Octavia Spencer were added to the list. Johnson is arguably the biggest star in Hollywood, and Spencer has been nominated for best supporting actress for her role in “The Shape of Water.”

Several presenters were announced Friday, including Robert Pattinson, Kate Hudson, Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis, Reese Witherspoon and Viola Davis. John Goodman and Roseanne Barr will present shortly after the announcement that “Roseanne” has been revived.

Earlier in the week, Helen Mirren, Angelina Jolie, Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston were announced as presenters. All four women have won Golden Globe awards in the past. Stone won the award for best actress in a musical or comedy last year for her performance in “La La Land.” Stone and Mirren will compete in that same category this year.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

“Game of Thrones” stars Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington will present awards. The same goes for Carol Burnett, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Hemsworth, Emma Watson, Dakota Johnson, Andy Samberg and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Gal Gadot, Kerry Washington, Amy Poehler, Halle Berry, Seth Rogen, Penelope Cruz and Sharon Stone were all confirmed as presenters before the start of the new year. Isabelle Huppert, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hugh Grant and Christina Hendrick are on that list, as well.

Seth Meyers will host the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Missi Pyle, Jeannie Mai and Laura Marano are among the red carpet hosts.

When it comes to movies, “The Shape of Water” has a chance to be the night’s biggest winner with seven nominations. “The Post” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” are tied with six nominations. “Lady Bird” is the most-nominated comedy, up for four awards.

“Big Little Lies” got the most nominations of any TV show with six. “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “This is Us” are both up for three awards.

