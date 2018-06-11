Google is planning to bring support for more languages to its Google Assistant AI, so that its Google Home speaker could appeal to more consumers.

Digitimes Research reported late last week that Google is planning to push sales of its Google Home speakers to more markets this 2018. With this in mind, the search engine giant is aiming to bring support for up to 30 languages to its voice assistant.

Amazon’s Alexa only supports three languages at present. To take advantage of the situation, Google wants to enable Google Assistant to support up to 30 languages with the use of its deep research in multi-language and semantics. The company wants to realize this goal before the year 2018 ends.

The broad multi-language support will help Google Home appeal to more people, especially now that Google is working on bringing its smart devices to seven more markets this year. Last month, it was revealed that Google Home is coming to Denmark, Mexico, Korea, Sweden, Norway, Spain and the Netherlands, as per CNET.

Previously, Google Home was only available in the United States, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore and Japan. So the seven more markets will make Google Home available in a total of 16 markets. On the other hand, Amazon’s speakers are available in at least 36 countries.

In addition to multi-language support, Google is enriching the experience that the Google Home devices offer by soliciting cooperation from hardware manufacturers. The tech company wants its speakers to integrate support for more smart products from makers of household appliances. Moreover, it wants to address the security issues faced by IoT devices at present.

Google’s plans seem to be its way of anticipating the exponential growth of the smart home device market this year and the years to come. Furthermore, analysts predict that the smart speaker market’s worth could jump from $2.68 billion this year to $11.79 billion by 2023.

Photo: Reuters/Beck Diefenbach