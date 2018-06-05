“Gotham” fans breathed a sigh of relief after the Fox show was renewed for a fifth and final season. However, the number of episodes was significantly reduced from the usual 22 to just 10.

This is what Carmen Bicondova, who plays Selina Kyle in the series, told fans while having a conversation on her Instagram Live Stream. “‘Gotham’ Season Five is happening,” Bicondova confirmed. “We were picked up for 10 episodes, and I believe it will be airing in the U.S. January 2019.”

According to Comic Book, rumors about the 10-episode season have been floating around for weeks, and this is the first time anyone from the cast ever confirmed it.

If ever the show does run its 10-episode order for Season 5, it will be two episodes short for “Gotham” to reach its 100-episode milestone. One way to work around this is to have a two-hour season premiere and finale.

While the show prepares its farewell, another series is being developed concerning Alfred Pennyworth, the loyal butler and guardian of billionaire Bruce Wayne.

“Pennyworth” will be a 10-episode, straight-to-series order, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It will be Alfred’s origin story, and “Gotham” showrunner Bruno Heller will be helming the reins.

The new show is not really a spinoff of “Gotham,” since it will be an entirely new story following Alfred’s history as a British SAS soldier who eventually gets employed and befriends Thomas Wayne, Bruce’s father, during 1960s London.

According to reports, Sean Pertwee will not be playing the role. Casting has not yet begun, and the show is slated for release in 2019.

“As genuine fans of these classic DC characters, as well as the incredibly talented Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, we couldn’t be more excited to make Epix the home of this series,” Epix president Michael Wright said. “We can’t wait to work with Bruno and Danny — along with Peter Roth, Susan Rovner, Brett Paul and the team at Warner Horizon — on this fantastic origin story.”

"Michael and his colleagues have created the perfect venue for original storytelling, and all of us working on Pennyworth are thrilled to be on the Epix slate," Heller and Cannon added in a joint statement.