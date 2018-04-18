“Gotham” executive producer Danny Cannon has big plans for the Fox show and the only thing he is waiting for now is its Season 5 renewal.

The fate of the show still hangs in the balance, but Cannon is not wasting any time coming up with what’s next. “Like I said, the catastrophic event, the cataclysmic event that happens in the last three episodes not only will change Gotham,” Cannon shared with Comic Book. “It not only combines so many characters that you don’t think will cooperate with each other, but it changes the face of Gotham forever, so that season five, it’s almost a reboot and a different show.”

For those concerned that Cannon’s term “reboot” would mean the show would be overhauled from the ground up, he offered some words of comfort. He explained that they are simply making a “reboot of stories” because of the characters’ transformations.

“Our characters have reached a maturity now, our characters are so well-defined and that’s why I think as writers, that’s right about the point when you want to change people’s perception of them,” he said. “The [term] ‘reboot’ means, just when you thought you knew people, something else will happen, and just when you thought your Season 5 would be like Season 4, Season 5 is completely different. New characters and old characters that have changed. It’s a complete [departure], and the city has changed too, new characters on a new landscape.”

Cannon appeared optimistic about the show’s renewal. Even Fox’s chairman and CEO Gary Newman also feels positive about it, according to Cinema Blend.

“We asked a lot of it this year moving to Thursday nights and I thought it did a pretty good job of opening up that night for us. I feel like ‘Gotham’ should have a place in our schedule. [It will be] purely be a matter of scheduling,” he said. “Thursday is not available in the fall, so where do we use it? Hopefully there’s more years of ‘Gotham.’”

“Gotham” Season 4 airs Thursdays on Fox. Photo: FOX