In the comic books, Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and Barbara Kean (Erin Richards) end up getting married and having a baby together. But in the Fox show “Gotham,” the two characters have veered so far away from another that it seems unlikely for them to rekindle their past feelings for one another.

However, McKenzie told The Hollywood Reporter that nothing is impossible in their show. “We flirted and we talked about [how] Jim and Barbara are supposed to have a baby at some point,” he said. “It became very difficult to see how we would be able to do that for obvious reasons. I would never say anything is completely off the table and to the degree that this show departs from a lot of the mythology or times it departs from the mythology, it does. Maybe we don’t have to tell Jim and Barbara having a baby in this, in the run of Gotham. That could happen five years from now when Barbara's even crazier. But you never know.”

For now, Barbara is going to be pretty busy leading the League of Shadows. McKenzie loves how this twist developed, especially since there is an important “female empowerment story in there.”

“But it’s masked by a power struggle, an acknowledgment that Barbara is a sick, sick person,” McKenzie explained. “She has a journey and a responsibility and that responsibility is to kill a lot of people. She’s up for that.”

Another important love interest for Gordon is Lee Thompkins (Morena Baccarin). Their relationship seemed broken beyond repair back in “Gotham” Season 3 when Jim shot her new husband, Mario Calvi (James Carpinello), in order to save her life.

Things went from bad to worse when Lee consumed the Alice Tetch virus and began causing trouble in Gotham City. But after she regained her senses, she slowly picked up the pieces of her life and hid in the Narrows with Ed Nygma (Cory Michael Smith).

Baccarin told TV Line that Gordon and Lee still have a long way to go before even thinking about romance again, but there is still a chance for them.

“I don’t think they’ve reached that point yet, but it would take a lot, a big change, for her to be able to go there,” she said, “while Jim would have understand where she really is now, which is a very different place than she was before.”

