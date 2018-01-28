The 2018 Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, airs live Sunday night on CBS, but fans aren’t only tuning in to see which awards artists take home. They’ll also be treated to quite a few performances, which range from solo acts to emotional tributes to group productions and beyond.

Here’s the complete list of who will be performing at this year’s show.

Lady Gaga

Fans know they’ll get at least one incredibly moving and unique performance when Gaga is scheduled to sing.

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Zuleyka Rivera

Fonsi and Yankee will be joined on stage by Rivera, who was in the music video for their song “Despacito” and is the 2006 Miss Universe.

Miley Cyrus and Elton John

The two will share the stage to perform one of John’s songs together ahead of his farewell world tour, which he just announced.





Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church

In a special performance in honor of the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas, three of the artists who participated in the event, Osborne, Morris and Church, will take to the stage.

Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid

Always ones to help bring awareness to the important issue of suicide prevention, these artists will be joined during their performance with a group of suicide attempt and loss survivors.

Chris Stapleton and Emmylou Harris

Stapleton has three nominations at this year’s show and he’ll be showing off his country vocals on the stage with singer-songwriter Harris.

Childish Gambino

Earning five Grammy nominations this year, Gambino is set to hit to hit the stage to show once again why he deserves all the accolades.

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Jon Batiste and Gary Clark Jr.

The artists will give a special tribute to Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Chuck Berry and Fats Domino.

Sting

Prepare for a performance that only Sting can put on.

Kesha, Camila Cabello and Cyndi Lauper

The “Praying” singer will be teaming up with Cabello and Lauper to address the #MeToo movement with a special performance.

Kendrick Lamar

No wonder Lamar will be showing off his rap skills at this year’s show, seeing as he is up for seven awards and all, including Album of the Year.

Little Big Town

The country group is up for a few awards this year, like Best Country Album, and they’ll show just why that is with a performance during the event.

Patti LuPone and Ben Platt

Broadway all-star LuPone and “Dear Evan Hansen” actor Platt will give a Broadway tribute.

Bruno Mars and Cardi B

Here’s hoping Mars and Cardi B bring the “Finesse” music video to life at the Grammys.

Pink

Another award show, another Pink performance and hopefully another gravity-defying stunt.

Rihanna, DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller

Imagining this performance is likely to give you wild thoughts of a crazy unique show.

Sam Smith

Better get the tissues ready for when this smooth singer hits the stage.

SZA

Not only will SZA have the honor of performing at the Grammys, but she’s also in the running for five awards, making her the most Grammy-nominated woman this year.

U2

Add a little rock and roll to your weekend by tuning in to watch U2.

Hosted by James Corden, watch the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards air live on CBS on Sunday (Jan. 28) at 7:30 p.m. EST.