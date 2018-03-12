A great white shark was caught on camera breaching to get a taste of a leftover meat pie off New Zealand's Stewart Island on Saturday. Local media reports shared photos of the shark targeting the meat pie while several seagulls were seen around.

Auckland's Rose Gullery was celebrating her upcoming birthday when she had the chance to see the incredible moment as the animal breached to taste meat pies. Someone reportedly threw mince pie from lunch on the edge of a boat. Moments later, a huge shark leaped out of the water to devour it.

"Seeing the shark leap out of the water was truly amazing," Gullery told Yahoo7. "I felt honored to see one that close. They are beautiful creatures."

In the video taken by Gullery, seagulls can be seen sitting on the water's surface and seconds after one flew away, the predator came out of the water.

"A fellow diver said to me, imagine if a shark came up to eat the pie - I started rolling my camera and what felt like two seconds later the shark came up, took the pie in its mouth and dived back down," she told Yahoo7. "The crew said it is rare for great whites to breach - so seeing one come up for a pie was very cute I thought."

Breaching is a rare behavior and sharks usually do it to catch preys, especially seals.

Last year, a rare footage caught a great white shark breaching off the Cape Cod coast when a group of fishermen was trying to reel in fish. The predator was trying to steal a catch from a fisherman's line when the moment was caught on camera. The member of the Rock Harbor Charter Fleet, Orleans, was taking tourists out for fishing off the Billings Gate Shoals when the shark emerged from the waters.

In the video, the 12-feet-long shark is seen breaching six miles off the shore during the first trip, but a full breaching was seen during the second trip. “Whoa!” the group of fishermen exclaimed in unison the moment they saw the shark breaching off the Cape Cod coast for the first time.

The video was shared by Atlantic White Shark Conservancy — a nonprofit that supports great white shark research, education, and conservation, in Cape Cod.

