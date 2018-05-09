Grigor Dimitrov is “tired” of being compared to Roger Federer and called it is a thing of the past. The Bulgarian is keen to move past the Swiss ace’s shadow as he looks to finally fulfill his potential that led to him being called “Baby Fed.”

The 26-year-old was compared to the arguably the greatest player of all time mainly owing to their playing style – the fluency in the strokes and the single handed backhand, but in terms of success it can be said he is yet to show his true potential.

Dimitrov had a phenomenal 2017 season after two seasons without a single title. He won four titles last campaign which included the ATP Finals in London, that saw him achieve his best ever ranking – world number three – and was just behind Rafael Nadal and Federer, who had a combined 13 titles between them including equally sharing the four Grand Slams.

The Bulgarian is currently ranked number four in the world and has not had the best of starts to the 2018 campaign. He managed just one final – at the Rotterdam Open – where he lost to Federer, while falling to Nadal in the semi-finals at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Photo: Rich Schultz /Getty Images

Despite his achievements he continues to be compared to the Swiss tennis legend and this week he has asked for it to be stopped after admitting he is “tired” of hearing the same thing since he joined the ATP Tour.

“I am tired about this topic, I am tired of comparisons,” Dimitrov said prior to the start of the Madrid Open on Monday, as quoted by the Express. “This is part of the past.”

The Bulgarian also spoke of his admiration for Nadal, who is the favorite to win his third title on lay this season, having not lost a set thus far. The Spaniard has dominated since the start of the clay court season in Monte Carlo, where he won the title and then followed it up with the title at the Barcelona Open.

The 16-time men’s singles Grand Slam winner, who has won 56 of his 77 titles on clay, has not lost a set on his favorite surface this season. Dimitrov has fallen to him once, but admits Nadal’s dominance on clay acts as an inspiration to reach new levels.

The Bulgarian was hopeful of facing the Spaniard in the latter stages in Madrid, but his hopes were dashed as he fell to Canada’s Milos Raonic in the second round Tuesday.

“I love practising against him, I love playing matches,” Dimitrov said of playing against Nadal. “I think it's great to have a reference like that to improve yourself. ... It pushes you to do better. You have to give 100 per cent… and try to exploit his weaknesses. You can find them, but the problem is sustaining it during the match.”