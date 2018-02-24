What happens when one day you find out that you’re actually the princess of a far-off land? Cindy Busby’s character explores just that during Hallmark Channel’s Saturday premiere of “Royal Hearts.”

Known as the star of the Hallmark fan-favorite “Unleashing Mr. Darcy,” which is getting a sequel, as well as her work on Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” and “Cedar Cove,” Busby is ready to try out the crown. She’ll be joined by James Brolin, who starred in the 2016 Hallmark Movies and Mysteries film “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”

Hallmark newcomer Andrew Cooper will play the romantic lead opposite Busby. While this is his first movie on the network, it’s not his first time in a royal project. He recently starred in a few episodes of the drama “The Royals.” This movie will have some of that drama, but more of the comedy and romance.

Since the passing of his wife, Hank Pavlik (Brolin), a stubborn cowboy from Montana, has pretty much kept to himself and his daughter, Kelly Pavlik (Busby). All of that changes when he and Kelly are told by a lawyer that they’ve inherited a large estate, and title, in Merania. In order to accept it, they’ll have to travel to the land themselves. Hank is skeptical but Kelly manages to convince him to leave the ranch for a little bit and take an adventure.

Photo: Crown Media/Gabriel Hennessey

“Soon after they arrive Hank is surprised to learn that the estate is a castle and the title attached is king,” the synopsis reveals. “Feeling out of place, this is something Hank wants nothing to do with. The people of Merania, though, have been desperately searching for an heir to the throne because without a king their independence and way of life is threatened by the neighboring country of Angosia. Being reminded by Kelly that you don’t turn your back on family, Hank decides to stick it out and do what he can to help.”

The first thing Hank learns is that the castle needs repairs and he’s to raise taxes to pay for it. Since he’s always been one to pay his own way, he comes up with a new plan to solve the issue.

“Meanwhile, Kelly has taken an interest in Alex (Cooper), a good-looking country boy who is the stable hand for the estate,” the synopsis continues. “Between their shared wit, a love of classic literature and animals, they hit it off. But once Kelly is introduced to King Nikolas of Angosia (Lachlan Nieboer), a man who always gets what he wants, she is swept off her feet and things begin to get complicated.”

At the royal ball, because of course there’s a royal ball, King Nikolas surprises Kelly with a marriage proposal, but she doesn’t accept. Still, the proposal causes both Hank and Alex to become suspicious.

“After some investigating Alex discovers Angosia is broke and King Nikolas’ proposal is simply a business transaction to acquire Merania’s natural resources,” the synopsis reveals. “Realizing an opportunity with King Nikolas’ predicament, Hank devises a diplomatic solution that could both secure Merania’s independence and the future of Angosia.”

Find out what Hank’s solution is when “Royal Hearts” airs on Hallmark Channel on Saturday (Feb. 24) at 9 p.m. EST.