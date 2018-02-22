It’s been a few years coming, but Hallmark’s “The Beach House” is almost here. Starring Andie MacDowell, Chad Michael Murray and Minka Kelly, this movie is certainly living up to its categorization as a Hall of Fame movie.

News first broke in 2015 that Mary Alice Monroe’s novel of the same name was being turned into a Hallmark movie, but it wasn’t until a couple years later that fans finally received more information about the adaptation. This past October, the cast and the tentative release date were announced. Now, all of the much-anticipated details have arrived.

“The Beach House” will debut on Hallmark Channel on April 28 at 9 p.m. EST. As it’s a Hall of Fame premiere, there’s a good chance it will air on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, as well, just as the company’s last film of that variety, “The Christmas Train,” did.

Fans are always excited to see MacDowell return to the network after seeing her star in the Hallmark series “Cedar Cove” for three seasons. Her latest project with the company was the 2017 Summer Nights movie “At Home in Mitford.” Now, she joins the ranks of Hall of Famers.

While she’s had a few Hallmark roles, this will only be Kelly’s second film with the network. Her first being another Hall of Fame premiere, titled “Away and Back,” in 2015 with Jason Lee.

What’s extra special about this movie is that it marks Murray’s Hallmark debut. After starring on The WB/CW’s “One Tree Hill” for six seasons, playing the love interest in teen rom-coms like “Freaky Friday” with Lindsay Lohan and “A Cinderalla Story” with Hilary Duff, and filming the ABC Family holiday movie “Christmas Cupid,” it’s long been thought that he’d make a great addition to the Hallmark family. This movie makes that official.

Here’s what fans can expect from this new movies that’s only a couple of months away.

“Caretta ‘Cara’ Rutledge (Kelly) thought she’d left her Southern roots and troubled family far behind, but returns to the scenic Lowcountry of her childhood summers after losing her job in Chicago,” the synopsis begins. “There, she reconnects with her mother Lovie (MacDowell), who has been caring for her young, pregnant friend Toy (Makenzie Vega, the sister of Hallmark star Alexa Vega) in her charming beach house.”

It doesn’t take long before Cara’s heart opens up to the island, its wildlife and her former love, Brett (Murray). Eventually, though, Lovie reveals a secret to Cara and the mother-daughter duo must try to keep it from ruining the time they have to spend together.

“When a devastating storm hits, Cara will help Lovie save hundreds of sea turtles from certain death and learn some of life’s real truths in the process: lasting love requires sacrifice, family is forever and mistakes of the past can be forgiven.”

Fun fact as we await this new Hallmark Hall of Fame premiere: While Kelly’s character helps to save turtles in this movie, her character in her first Hallmark movie aimed to save swans.

Find out if she’s able to save the wildlife this time around, as well as her relationships with her mother and Brett, when “The Beach House” premieres on Hallmark Channel on April 28 at 9 p.m. EST.