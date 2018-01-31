Hallmark Channel all-stars Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker are finally starring in a movie on the network together, “My Secret Valentine,” and they have a lot to say about the flick, which premieres on Saturday as part of Hallmark’s Countdown to Valentine’s Day programming event.

“Chloe [Chabert’s character] lost her mother a year prior and they had a cabin that was in their family and it’s really been left in my character’s trust and so I go to the cabin,” Chabert revealed of the plot in an interview with Hallmark. “We’re renting it out and the tenant, who’s identity is a mystery, begins to leave messages for me on this simple chalkboard.”

She explained that the two characters start communicating via the board, and eventually, the messages start to get more flirty and fun, bringing a whole new aspect to the mysterious relationship, which is what originally drew her to the movie.

“When I read this script, the reason I really wanted to be a part of it was I loved the playfulness of the script,” she said.

The mystery and fun of it all wasn’t the only aspect the actress enjoyed. She also loved the romance and the blossoming relationship between her and Walker’s characters.

Photo: Crown Media / Shane Mahood

“In the beginning of the story, they really don’t care for each other, they’re such opposites… The truth is, they both learn not to judge a book by its cover and not to make assumptions and that once they get to know each other and really scratch beneath the surface, I think they both have qualities that are charming and they find that they can’t deny the attraction between the two of them,” she said.

Her co-star definitely agrees. He told Hallmark that he thinks the chemistry between the lead characters “is so strong.” Part of that great onscreen bond likely comes from the fact that Walker was so happy to be working with Chabert in this film.

“No offense to every other actress I’ve ever worked with because I love you all, I love you all, but Lacey has to be the most genuine, pure-hearted person I’ve ever met in my life,” he said. “Like, she is so incredible, she’s so giving, she’s so loving. She’s such an easy person to work with, she’s a collaborator. She was perfect for this and I’ve always wanted to work with her, too, so I feel very fortunate that I had this opportunity.”

See the chemistry for yourself when “My Secret Valentine” premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday at 9 p.m. EST.