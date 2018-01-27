Kristy Swanson and Dean Cain star in Hallmark Channel’s final 2018 Winerfest premiere, “Winter’s Dream,” which airs Saturday (Jan. 27) night. Not only have both stars been in a few Hallmark movies before, but they’ve also been in a few movies together already, including Hallmark’s “Operation Cupcake” in 2012, Ion’s “Merry Ex-Mas” in 2014 and also another holiday-themed 2014 flick called “A Belle for Christmas.”

All of this means that fans are likely to see some major chemistry between Cain and Swanson in this new flick since they’ve worked together quite a bit. Aside from sparks flying, here’s what else fans can expect from the Hallmark Channel premiere.

“After suffering an embarrassing and public loss when she was younger, former professional skier Kat (Swanson) has set her roots in her small hometown, working in the Heart of the Mountain ski shop and as a ski aid at Bliss Mountain,” the synopsis begins. “Kat prepares for Bliss Mountain’s Winterfest, which she and the rest of the residents, hope will drum up business for the town.”

One thing that Winterfest does bring is widowed father Ty (Cain) and his daughter Anna (Lizzie Boys), who are coming from New York to train with national skiing champion and Kat’s former teammate, Maddy (Lucie Guest). The skier’s no-nonsense coaching isn’t exactly what Anna had in mind and she ends up turning to Kat for training after she receives some one-off good advice from her. Kat agrees to coach her if her advertising executive father can help her with Winterfest marketing.

“While training Anna through unconventional methods, Kat spends time with Ty, who learns to dial back the pressure on Anna,” the synopsis continues. “A spark forms between Kat and Ty as they share life stories over dinners and Winterfest preparation. Kat dreads his return to New York but listens to advice from her friend Lindsay (Laura Bertram) and just enjoys spending time with him.”

Photo: Crown Media / Ryan Plummer

When race day arrives, Kat has car troubles that keep her from Anna’s final practice session so Anna goes on the slopes on her own, but she falls when she feels Maddy watching her. Feeling the pressure, Anna skips the race and Ty plans to bring his daughter home early.

“As they are packing, Ty encourages Anna to face her fears and compete in the race,” the synopsis shares. “He explains that he faces fears too – specifically, of not being the best parent to her. Inspired by his pep talk, Anna decides to compete after all. Just before Anna’s race, Kat gives her some last minute words of wisdom: to have fun! Anna speeds down the hill, using all of Kat’s tips to win the race.”

After the race, Kat, Ty and Anna celebrate at Winterfest and though Ty plans to head back to New York with Anna soon, that doesn’t mean it’s the end for him and Kat, as he “reveals a surprise that gives Kat a new hope for their future.”

Find out what that surprise is when “Winter’s Dream” premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday (Jan. 27) at 9 p.m. EST.