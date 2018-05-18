Hallmark Channel’s latest royal romance arrives on Saturday, just a few hours after the real-life royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The film, “Royally Ever After,” stars Fiona Gubelmann and Torrance Coombs.

While this will be the “Reign” alum’s first Hallmark flick, it marks Gubelmann’s third, after having starred in 2016’s “Tulips in Spring” and 2017’s “Christmas Next Door.” For both of them, though, this will be their first go at a royal Hallmark movie. Let’s take a look at what the new story is all about.

“Sara DeMarco (Gubelmann) is living the life she’s always wanted; she’s a successful schoolteacher whose second graders adore her, she has loving and supportive parents, and now, exactly one year after meeting the guy of her dreams, she is surprised and thrilled when Danny (Coombs) pops the question over a romantic picnic spread,” the synopsis begins.

The proposal isn’t the only surprise Danny has for her, though. He reveals to her that he’s actually the prince of a far-off land. At first, she laughs him off, but eventually, she sees that he’s being completely serious about this fact. The situation only gets more complicated when Danny explains that they’ll need the approval of his parents, Queen Patricia (Carmen du Sautoy) and King Edmond (Barry McGovern), in order to get married.

“Upon arrival in the beautiful seaside monarchy, via the royal jet, Daniel presents his intended to his parents at their stunning castle,” the synopsis continues. “Outwardly, they greet Sara with grace and the royal smiles that hide any real sense of pleasure or acceptance, but privately, the Queen and King are deadset against Daniel’s marriage to any commoner, much less a girl from New Jersey. Sara’s open, honest and outgoing American spirit doesn’t do anything to endear the royals to her either, although, egalitarian that she is, Sara soon makes friends among the staff, who are astounded by her outreach and willingness to treat them as friends rather than simply servants.”

Sara’s relationship with Princess Fiona (Rebekah Wainwright), Daniel’s sister, isn’t any better than hers with his parents. At first, it seems like she’s trying to be helpful, but really she’s just setting her up to fail. Then, upon learning she would become first in line for the crown if Danny marries a commoner, Princess Fiona becomes determined to see the two marry.

“With the help of Fiona and some of the staff, Sara is groomed to impress the Queen and King, and her stunning transformation does not disappoint,” the synopsis shares. “The Queen invites Sara’s salt-of-the-earth Jersey parents, Marie (Fiona Bell) and Bert (John Guerraiso) to attend a royal function, thinking that the stark contrast between the two families will reveal the flaws in this proposed union, but like their daughter, Marie and Bert’s folksiness soon charms the royal household, as did their daughter’s.”

However, once Sara realizes that Danny would be giving up his claim to the throne if he married her, she flees back to New Jersey to move on without him. Luckily, she’d made a good enough impression on the Royal Family before then and they decide that she really would make a great addition to the family. Danny isn’t about to let her go without a fight and heads to New Jersey with one more surprise for the love of his life.

After the royal wedding and Hallmark Channel’s all-day movie marathon, see the premiere of “Royally Ever After” on Saturday at 9 p.m. EDT.