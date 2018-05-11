In just over a week, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will officially be husband and wife, and the former actress will become part of the royal family. With that comes many big changes, some of which she’s already started incorporating into her life. She’s always dressed well, but her style has definitely transformed since dating Prince Harry in 2016.

When speaking with Tina Fiorda, Markle’s costume designer from her first Hallmark movie, “When Sparks Fly,” International Business Times learned more about how exactly the star’s fashion sense has changed.

“What I’ve noticed is she is definitely stepping into the royal theme fashion-wise,” Fiorda told IBT. “The choices that she is making are very classic, they’re very beautiful. I think that she’s going to fit into the royal family very well. And she’s still her own person. That’s what I’ve noticed about her style. She adds her own sense of finesse to it.”

With the Royal Wedding on the horizon and Markle and Prince Harry’s romance a hot topic of discussion, their story is being turned into a scripted Lifetime movie, which is set to premiere on Sunday. Having worked with Markle in the past and thus intimately knowing how best to costume design for her, Fiorda wished that she was able to work on the new film.

“I heard that they were doing a movie on it and I thought, ‘Drat, I wish I could be designing that movie because I could have so much fun with it,’” she said. “It’d be so much fun to do that movie.”

She didn’t end up working on the project, but that didn’t stop Fiorda from having some thoughts on how she would’ve gone about designing for it.

“I would start Meghan off as casual because I’ve seen a lot of photos of her when she’s not doing ‘Suits,’ for instance, she’s just very relaxed and casual,” the costumer said. “And then I would show her arc, as she dates Prince Harry and then become officially the royal girlfriend and changes her style to become more classic. And I would show her arc and her change as she goes from nice, casual, relaxed Meghan to a nice, classy, royal Meghan and the choices that she’s choosing and the way she’s putting it all together.”

You can see how Lifetime decided to go about it all when “Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance” airs on Sunday and you can witness Markle’s continued fashion transformation when she marries Prince Harry on May 19.