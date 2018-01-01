After China celebrates New Year with the rest of the world on Jan. 1, it will also be gearing for the Chinese New Year 2018, which begins on Feb. 16. According to the nation’s traditional lunar calendar, 2018 marks the Year of the Dog,

The Chinese New Year is observed as a national holiday, often known by different names such as the Lunar New Year or the Spring Festival. It is an occasion for people to gather together and pray for good health and a prosperous life for the year ahead.

Chinese cultural celebrations like lion and dragon dances, parades, live music, firecrackers, the lighting of the Chinese lanterns and indulging in seafood are some of the things done to commemorate the beginning of the Chinese New Year.

Photo: Getty Images/ Kevin Frayer

Here's a list of sayings and greetings for the Chinese holiday from Access Chinese, along with with its English translations.

恭 贺新禧，祝身体健康、事业发达。- Happy New Year, I wish you good health and lasting prosperity.

恭 贺新禧，万事如意。- Best wishes for the holidays and happiness throughout the New Year.

恭祝健康、幸运，新年快 乐。- Good health, good luck and much happiness throughout the year.

给您我无尽的新的祝福，让它们成为我们永恒友谊的新的纪念 。- I give you endless brand-new good wishes. Please accept them as a new remembrance of our lasting friendship.

愿一切最美好的祝福都能用 这张贺卡表达， 真 诚地祝您幸福、快乐、成功！- May everything beautiful and best be condensed into this card. I sincerely wish you happiness, cheerfulness and success.

请接受我诚挚的新年祝福， 祝身体健康。- Please accept my sincere wishes for the New Year and I hope you will continue to enjoy good health.

祝 节 日快 乐 ，新年幸福。- Wishing you happiness during the holidays and throughout the New Year.

Also, consider the following Chinese proverbs from FluentU, as you count down the days to the Year of the Dog:

[与其] 临 渊羡 鱼 ，不如退而 结 网 - Rather than approaching the edge [of the waters] admiring the fish, it’s better to take a step back, and prepare to cast a net over the waters [and catch the fish].

三 军 可 夺帅 也，匹夫不可 夺 志也。- An army can conquer a general, but no man can rob one of his ambition.

疾 风 知 劲 草，板 荡识诚 臣。- The strength of a blade of grass is seen only in tempests; the loyalty of an official is seen only in times of turbulence.

祸 兮福之所倚，福兮 祸 之所伏。- Calamity has its roots in prosperity, prosperity has its roots in calamity.