Lifetime's "Harry & Meghan" overlooked a key detail about Kate Middleton and Prince William's son, Prince George in their promotional photo.

The network just released a photo of the Cambridges for their upcoming film "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance." The promotional image shows Burgess Abernathy as Prince William, Laura Mitchell as Middleton, Preston Karwat as Prince George and Briella Weintraub as Princess Charlotte. In the image, Karwat is wearing pants when in real life, Prince George always uses shorts.

According to etiquette expert William Hanson, wearing shorts with long socks is a sign of class for younger boys. This is Prince George's signature look.

"It's a very English thing to dress a young boy in shorts," Hanson told Harper's Bazaar (via Hello!). "Trousers are for older boys and men, whereas shorts on young boys are one of those silent class markers that we have in England."

Hanson admitted that times are slowly changing and that wearing a pair of trousers for young boys is already considered "quite middle class - quite suburban." He added that no royal would want to be considered suburban. Thus, the habit of dressing young boys in shorts "will deliberately hark back to a bygone age."

In December, Middleton and Prince William dressed Prince George for their holiday family portrait with shorts and long socks. For the said photo shoot, the Cambridges wore coordinate blue outfits.

In related news, Prince William and Markle's 4-year-old son has reportedly started skiing last year. In addition, the little prince also enjoys playing tennis and "wants to whack a ball." Middleton who is also a big fan of the same sports asked for an advice about Prince George's approach in playing to coach Sam Richardson.

"She says with George just being four he wants to whack a ball, so she was asking what sort of stuff should she be doing. They will struggle at that age to hit a ball. She said he's interested in it, but more in whacking the ball," Richardson said.

Meanwhile, Prince William learned after visiting Sweden that allowing children to enjoy outdoors is good for their mental health too. Thus, the Duke of Cambridge said that he will take home that lesson.

However, although Prince William and Middleton are open to allowing Prince George and Princess Charlotte to play outside, the royal couple is strict when it comes to their kids' privacy. In fact, they reportedly planted 40-foot hedges in front of Kensington Palace so the little royals can play outdoors without being seen from the gates.

Photo: Getty Images/Richard Pohle