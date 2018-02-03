Kate Middleton confessed that Prince George has discovered new hobbies.

Prince William and Middleton are sporty and their son, Prince George, shares the same athletic prowess. On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Holmenkollen ski jump and the royal mom of two revealed that her son has started playing the sports.

According to the Duchess, the 4-year-old royal has already started skiing last year. They introduced Prince George to the sport when he was just 2 years old during their trip to the French Alps, Hello! reported.

In addition, Princess Charlotte's big brother is a huge tennis fan too just like his mom. "[George's] got a racket and he enjoys playing tennis," Middleton said. But at his age, the little prince "wants to whack a ball."

"She says with George just being four he wants to whack a ball, so she was asking what sort of stuff should she be doing. They will struggle at that age to hit a ball. She said he's interested in it, but more in whacking the ball," coach Sam Richardson said after Middleton asked for advice about Prince George's approach in playing tennis.

Middleton could be Prince George's number one influence in tennis. The Duchess of Cambridge is a huge fan of the sports.

In fact, due to her extreme love for the said sports, she asked her doctor to allow her to watch Wimbledon finals in 2013 because she wanted to see Andy Murray's game against Novac Djokovic. But her request was turned down as she was "heavily pregnant" with Prince George.

"I was very heavily pregnant. I wrote to him [Murray] afterwards saying sorry for not being there," Middleton confessed.

Middleton is currently the Patron of the All England Lawn tennis and Croquet Club. In November, she visited the Lawn Tennis Association and joined the Tennis Kids in their drill sessions.

In January, Middleton also visited Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative to see their work. On the said visit, she also played with the children and confessed that she is less sporty after Prince George and Princess Charlotte's arrival.

"A big thank you from me as well because I've loved playing with you all - it's so energetic and exciting to be part of it, so well done for all the hard work," Middleton said.

"And I love tennis. I think it's a great sport, I was really sporty when I was little, less so now that I've got lots of babies," Middleton added while patting her growing baby bump.

Photo: Getty images/Don Mackinnon